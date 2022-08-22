Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15.

Police had been called to Beech Court following concerns about the welfare of a man.

When emergency services arrived they found Mr Dunn, who was confirmed dead at the scene.

Ponteland woman Janet Dunn has admitting killing her husband, and will be sentenced on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His wife, of the same address, had been due to be tried for his murder at Newcastle Crown Court today. But before a jury could be sworn in, she pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Prosecutor Peter Glenser QC told the court, after consultation with expert psychiatrists, her plea to the lesser charge was acceptable.

Dunn will be sentenced on Thursday, after the completion of medical reports, and has been remanded in custody in the meantime.

Judge Paul Sloan QC said there was a "complex" background to the case and told Dunn: "You must understand, I am not giving any indication of the sentence that will be imposed, that will depend upon the contents of the reports that are going to be prepared between now and Thursday.

According to police, on the day Mr Dunn died, he and his wife had argued over their finances.

Mrs Dunn then found herself holding a pillow over his face and her husband of 53 years died as a result. She then fled their martial home, leaving their adult daughter to discover his body and call police.

The following day Mrs Dunn was arrested and was initially charged with murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel said: “This has been an incredibly awful case which I’m sure will have shocked the local community, and has resulted in the death of Mr Dunn.

“Our thoughts remain with his family as they continue to come to terms with this tragic incident. This guilty plea will spare them a trial and the added stress that can bring.

“I would like to thank the hard work of all the officers involved.

"It has been an incredibly difficult investigation, but their commitment to finding justice has resulted in a detailed evidential file and a guilty plea.