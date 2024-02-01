Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The report included the alleged offender striking the victim on the head with a glass bottle.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We received a report of assault which took place at 2.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) on a path close to Darras Road in Darras Hall, Ponteland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking along the path when he is believed to have been struck on the head with a glass bottle by an unknown offender.

Latest news from Northumbria Police.

“The offender then left the scene.

“The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his head and has since been discharged.