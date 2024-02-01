Ponteland assault report: Police appeal after victim 'believed to have been struck on the head with a glass bottle'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The report included the alleged offender striking the victim on the head with a glass bottle.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We received a report of assault which took place at 2.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) on a path close to Darras Road in Darras Hall, Ponteland.
“The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking along the path when he is believed to have been struck on the head with a glass bottle by an unknown offender.
“The offender then left the scene.
“The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his head and has since been discharged.
“Inquiries are on-going and anyone with information should use the ‘Report’ page on the Northumbria Police website or call 101 – quoting the following log number: NP-20240131-0608.”