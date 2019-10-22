Police warning after Cramlington school targeted in threatening social media post
Police have warned the public of the dangers of posting threats on social media following reports of a Northumberland school being targeted online.
It comes following reports that Cramlington Learning Village school was named in a threatening post on a social media platform on Monday, October 21.
Police have said that they are working with those involved in the incident.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “We have been made aware of concerns regarding a social media post involving a school in Cramlington.
“Police are discussing the matter and all relevant parties will continue to work with those concerned.
“We take such matters incredibly seriously and officers would like to remind the public of the potentially serious consequences of posting inflammatory or threatening matter on social media.
“Anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer or ring 101 quoting reference 448 21-101-9.”
The school did not wish to comment when contacted.