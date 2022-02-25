Northumberland residents warned of scam contractors in wake of recent storm damage

Damages from the storms have been severe. Leading many to search for contractors for repairs. Picture: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

As householders continue to deal with broken roof tiles, smashed windows and damage from falling trees, officers say some cowboy contractors are lurking in the shadows waiting to scam money from vulnerable and unsuspecting members of the public.

Doorstep traders often have no trade background and provide vastly inflated quotes to homeowners for unneeded repairs.

They gain the trust of victims and, on occasion, even enter their house to steal other items whilst the homeowner’s back is turned. They convince victims to hand over money for work which is either never completed or not done to the quality previously agreed.

Detective Sergeant Phil Thoburn, from Northumbria Police’s complex fraud investigation team, said: “Sadly we know that scammers will use every trick at their disposal to try and make money by exploiting people and we will continue to do all we can to help protect people from this.

“Where possible, we urge the public to use a recognised tradesperson and conduct background checks on their business and previous reviews.

“Beware of strangers canvassing for work at your door, remember you are well within your rights to ask for identification, take your time, and don’t be rushed into agreeing to any work, or paying for any services. Discuss quotes with family and friends before you agree a price.

He added: “Only fraudsters will rush you.”

“If you have been contacted by a bogus builder or trader, please report it to police.”