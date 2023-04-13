In some cases within the region, there have been instances where criminals have uploaded indecent images of children to business and individual Facebook accounts, which has resulted in the account being taken down.

The force’s cybercrime team is now encouraging users to be extra vigilant to what they click on after businesses and individuals’ Facebook accounts were compromised.

Maria Bartley, force specialist cyber protect and prepare officer, outlined ways people can stay protected against hackers and scams. Changing passwords, turning on two-factor authentication and avoiding entering login details on strange platforms is among the advice.

Northumbria Police is urging people to update their online security.

Maria said: “This is a particularly distressing trend for both account owners and other social media users. Scams such as these can cause lasting damage for those involved which can be difficult to undo.

“Reports of this type are mostly linked to Facebook, although it’s clear this can happen on any platform, so we’d ask users to be particularly vigilant if they see anything which may be suspect.

“If you are ever asked to input login usernames and passwords, please ask yourself whether this has come from a genuine source – often using social media applications rather than web browsers adds an extra layer of security and reassurance.