News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
1 hour ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
2 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
3 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
4 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge

Police warn people to protect themselves after series of social media hacks

Cyber experts from Northumbria Police are encouraging people to step up their online security after a wave of shocking social media hacks.

By Charlie Watson
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 16:06 BST

In some cases within the region, there have been instances where criminals have uploaded indecent images of children to business and individual Facebook accounts, which has resulted in the account being taken down.

The force’s cybercrime team is now encouraging users to be extra vigilant to what they click on after businesses and individuals’ Facebook accounts were compromised.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maria Bartley, force specialist cyber protect and prepare officer, outlined ways people can stay protected against hackers and scams. Changing passwords, turning on two-factor authentication and avoiding entering login details on strange platforms is among the advice.

Northumbria Police is urging people to update their online security.Northumbria Police is urging people to update their online security.
Northumbria Police is urging people to update their online security.
Most Popular

Maria said: “This is a particularly distressing trend for both account owners and other social media users. Scams such as these can cause lasting damage for those involved which can be difficult to undo.

“Reports of this type are mostly linked to Facebook, although it’s clear this can happen on any platform, so we’d ask users to be particularly vigilant if they see anything which may be suspect.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you are ever asked to input login usernames and passwords, please ask yourself whether this has come from a genuine source – often using social media applications rather than web browsers adds an extra layer of security and reassurance.

“If you’re worried your account has been hacked or know anyone who has had their account hacked in this way, please report via Action Fraud by visiting the website, or by calling 0300 123 2040.”