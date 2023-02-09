Tickets for the eagerly-anticipated final clash against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on February 26 are now on sale to groups of supporters.

Since Saturday, when the first batch of tickets were released to Newcastle fans, police have been made aware of a handful of reports made to Action Fraud alleging fraudsters have been selling fake seats on social media and online.

Enquiries are ongoing into the reports – and police are today (Thursday) encouraging fans to exercise caution when buying tickets via non-official channels.

Northumbria Police has received reports of fraudsters selling fake tickets.

Detective Inspector Phil Thoburn, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are aware that some football fans have already fallen victim to scams on social media and websites, with fraudsters encouraging payment upfront with a promise that tickets will be provided ahead of the game by post or in person.

“Sadly, many of these tickets have not materialised and a number of reports have been subsequently made to Action Fraud.

“Let me be clear, these people are despicable and are preying on those who are looking forward to enjoying the big game and trying every avenue to secure tickets.

“Please do not pay strangers for tickets – as it is highly likely to be a scam. We urge fans to be vigilant and not to part with money to these fake sellers.

“Please buy from official ticket selling outlets, where possible. If you are in any doubt, please walk away and report it.”

If you think you might have been a victim of fraud, please contact Action Fraud immediately by calling 0300 123 2040 Monday to Friday 8am-8pm. If you are calling from abroad, please call +44 300 123 2040. You can also report it online at https://reporting.actionfraud.police.uk

You can also report an incident via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website.