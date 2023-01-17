Police use taser and arrest man after report of a disturbance in Coldstream
A taser was used after police were called to ‘a report of a disturbance’ in Coldstream late at night.
This was reported to have taken place in High Street. Officers then attended a property at Hillview and as well as the deployment of a taser, they arrested a 31-year-old man.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.50pm on Sunday, January 15, police were called to a report of a disturbance in High Street, Coldstream. Officers then attended an address in Hillview, Coldstream, in connection with the disturbance.
“Local officers and negotiators attended and a 31-year-old man was later arrested and charged in connection with this incident, and inquiries are on-going.
“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
“A taser was deployed during this incident. As with any taser deployment, the circumstances of the incident will be referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”