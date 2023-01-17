Police use taser and arrest man after report of a disturbance in Coldstream

High Street, Coldstream. Picture from Google.

This was reported to have taken place in High Street. Officers then attended a property at Hillview and as well as the deployment of a taser, they arrested a 31-year-old man.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.50pm on Sunday, January 15, police were called to a report of a disturbance in High Street, Coldstream. Officers then attended an address in Hillview, Coldstream, in connection with the disturbance.

“Local officers and negotiators attended and a 31-year-old man was later arrested and charged in connection with this incident, and inquiries are on-going.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.