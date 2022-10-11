Police use stinger to stop stolen car on road at Prestwick near Ponteland
Police officers put some key equipment to good use so they could seize a suspected stolen vehicle which failed to stop on a road in Northumberland.
The driver of the car was instructed to pull over in the Prestwick area, near Ponteland, in the early hours of yesterday (Monday) but instead hit the accelerator and reached speeds of up to 90mph – so officers utilised a stinger to burst the vehicle’s tyres.
The occupants headed into an industrial site in Throckley before attempting to make off on foot.
A 27-year-old man was subsequently arrested and has since been charged with being carried in a motor vehicle taken without consent, possession of a Class A drug and failure to provide a sample. He is due to appear in court later this month.
Chief Inspector Ian Cutty, of Northumbria Police, said: “We know that this type of crime can have a significant impact on victims, their families and the local community as a whole.”