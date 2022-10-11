The driver of the car was instructed to pull over in the Prestwick area, near Ponteland, in the early hours of yesterday (Monday) but instead hit the accelerator and reached speeds of up to 90mph – so officers utilised a stinger to burst the vehicle’s tyres.

The occupants headed into an industrial site in Throckley before attempting to make off on foot.

A 27-year-old man was subsequently arrested and has since been charged with being carried in a motor vehicle taken without consent, possession of a Class A drug and failure to provide a sample. He is due to appear in court later this month.

