Police take steps to tackle anti-social behaviour at Alnwick bus station
Alnwick Neighbourhood Policing team has issued a report after concerns were raised at a safeguarding and crime prevention public pop in event at The Lindisfarne Centre.
Cllr Gordon Castle posted the update from the policing team on social media.
They reported: “The team have identified the person responsible for numerous reports of arson to the bins within the bus station, they have been brought into the station for an interview and subsequently referred to the Youth Justice System for relevant interventions to be completed.
“Sixteen other youths were identified on CCTV causing anti-social behaviour and have been visited by police alongside Northumberland County Council Community Safety Team and issued anti-social behaviour warning letters.
“We are working closely with Northumberland Fire and Rescue to tackle such behaviours within the community.”
A further pop in event is being planned outside of working hours for those who were unable to attend.