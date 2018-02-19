Police tackle illegal off-road motorcyclists in Amble

Northumbria Police and Northumberland County Council are putting the brakes on ‘a recent trend’ of illegal off-road motorcycling in Amble.

Northumbria Police has seized and destroyed one bike and issued a further two riders with Section 59 warnings (relating to vehicles used in a manner causing alarm, distress or annoyance).

Neighbourhood Inspector Elizabeth Hall said: “Failure to comply with this warning may result in a sizeable fine, penalty points or disqualification, and the seizure and destruction of the vehicle.

“Local police are now aware of the issue and have taken steps to address this and officers are carrying out regular patrols in the area in order to target offenders and prevent risk of harm and annoyance to the local community.

“This work will continue and we would encourage residents to report incidents and provide information of persons involved in confidence.”

Anyone who wants to report an incident or has any information to provide can do so by calling 101 or reporting online at www.northumbria.police.uk/contact