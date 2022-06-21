On Monday morning, officers were deployed to the Park Avenue of Shiremoor after receiving intelligence that a wanted suspect may be staying there.

Just minutes after receiving the information, police had surrounded an address ready to detain a 28-year-old who was wanted in connection with an assault and stalking offences.

And the suspect was in for an almighty surprise as officers entered the house – while specialist police from the Force’s Operations Department thwarted any chance of escape by securing the back of the address.

Northumbria Police arrested a man at an address in Shiremoor.

The man – who had actively evaded arrest for a month – was subsequently arrested and escorted into custody.

Chief Inspector Mick Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was an excellent outcome and once again highlights how police work hand-in-hand with communities.

“After receiving intelligence that our suspect was in the Shiremoor area, we were on the scene within a matter of minutes – and had surrounded an address that we believed he was inside.

“It was a morning to forget for the fugitive, who had been trying to remain under the radar for a number of weeks, and he was subsequently placed in handcuffs and put in the back of a police van.

“I would like to thank everybody involved in this job, including the officers on the scene who successfully detained the suspect as well as the public who supported us at every step.

“I hope this reinforces the benefits of the public contacting us with information, no matter how insignificant they feel it may be.

“On this occasion, that information helped us to swiftly deploy appropriate resources to the area – and we ended the day with a long-standing wanted suspect in custody as a result.”

The arrested man was interviewed in connection with the offences and has been released on police bail.