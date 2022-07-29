Northumbria Police says it is believed that he was using the weapon to shoot pigeons last Friday (July 22) morning.

A statement from the force said: “Shortly after 5.30am on July 22, we were called to the Ravensdowne area of Berwick-upon-Tweed following a report that a man may have been in possession of a firearm.

“It was reported that he fired the weapon in a car park before leaving the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News from Northumbria Police.

“Officers were immediately deployed to the area and located a man who was found to be in possession of an air rifle.