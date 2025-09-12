Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted Northumberland man.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Byron Ford, aged 39, is wanted in connection with a report of criminal damage in the Ashington area.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Ford, who is from Ashington.

He is understood to be actively evading arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police are looking for this man, Brian Ford.

Members of the public are reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.

Anyone with information on Ford’s whereabouts should send us a direct message on social media or use the live chat or report forms on our website.

Those unable to make contact in those ways can call 101.

Please quote crime reference number: 055977K/25.