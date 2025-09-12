Police seek public's help to find wanted Ashington man Byron Ford
Byron Ford, aged 39, is wanted in connection with a report of criminal damage in the Ashington area.
Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Ford, who is from Ashington.
He is understood to be actively evading arrest.
Members of the public are reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.
Anyone with information on Ford’s whereabouts should send us a direct message on social media or use the live chat or report forms on our website.
Those unable to make contact in those ways can call 101.
Please quote crime reference number: 055977K/25.