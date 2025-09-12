Police seek public's help to find wanted Ashington man Byron Ford

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted Northumberland man.

Byron Ford, aged 39, is wanted in connection with a report of criminal damage in the Ashington area.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Ford, who is from Ashington.

He is understood to be actively evading arrest.

The police are looking for this man, Brian Ford.placeholder image
Members of the public are reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.

Anyone with information on Ford’s whereabouts should send us a direct message on social media or use the live chat or report forms on our website.

Those unable to make contact in those ways can call 101.

Please quote crime reference number: 055977K/25.

