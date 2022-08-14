Police searching for missing Alnwick man as concerns grow for his welfare

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing Craig Pollin.

The 34-year-old was reported as missing shortly after 11pm on Saturday, August 13, after leaving an address in the Cedar Grove area of Alnwick earlier in the evening.

Northumbria Police said no one has heard from Craig since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and searches are ongoing to ensure he is safe and well.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Craig, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked to get in touch with police.

Craig is described as white with tanned skin, around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with mousey brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black zip up hoody with orange Hugo Boss shorts and black Armani trainers.

