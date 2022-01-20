Robbery suspect Lee Cook.

Two men approached a member of staff outside the building society in Wallsend and threatened him with what is believed to be a gun before running off with a box of cash.

Police have scoured CCTV footage and carried out door-to-door checks, and so far eight people have been arrested.

However, officers are appealing for help to trace another suspect, Lee Cook, who was last seen in the Wallsend area.

Officers have been carrying out searches at a number of addresses in a bid to locate him.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: “An extensive investigation is under way in relation to the robbery and we are committed to bringing anyone responsible to justice.

“As part of our enquiries we want to speak to Lee Cook and ask that he come forward directly. Alternatively, anybody who has seen him or may know of his whereabouts should get in touch as soon as possible.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to remind people that it is a criminal offence to harbour someone who is wanted by the police.

“If you have seen him, or believe you know where he may be residing, please do the right thing and contact us immediately.”

Lee Cook, or anyone who has seen him, is asked to call 101 quoting reference NP-20220110-0748.