Police release CCTV image after man has his nose broken in assault

Have you seen this man? Photo: Northumbria Police

The incident took place at around 1.30pm on Saturday, September 21 on Beal Bank in Warkworth.

The victim, a coach driver, was involved in an altercation with a woman and was then punched in the face by a man.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “The victim suffered a fractured nose and was left very shaken after the assault.”

Inquiries are ongoing and officers have released the image of a man they hope to trace.

This man was in the area at the time of the assault and police believe that he may be able to help them with their inquiries.