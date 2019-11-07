Police release CCTV image after man has his nose broken in assault
A CCTV image of a man has been released as officers look to trace him after an assault in Northumberland.
The incident took place at around 1.30pm on Saturday, September 21 on Beal Bank in Warkworth.
The victim, a coach driver, was involved in an altercation with a woman and was then punched in the face by a man.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “The victim suffered a fractured nose and was left very shaken after the assault.”
Inquiries are ongoing and officers have released the image of a man they hope to trace.
This man was in the area at the time of the assault and police believe that he may be able to help them with their inquiries.
The man, or anyone who may know him, is urged to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 121078M/19 or report online at the Northumbria Police website or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.