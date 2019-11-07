Police release CCTV image after coach driver suffers broken nose in Northumberland assault
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a coach driver suffered a broken nose in an assault in Northumberland.
The incident happened around 1.30pm on Saturday, September 21, when the driver was involved in an altercation with a woman and then punched in the face by a man on Beal Bank, Warkworth.
The victim suffered a fractured nose and was left very shaken after the assault.
Enquiries are now ongoing and officers have now released an image of a man they hope to trace.
He was in the area at the time of the assault and may be able to help officers with enquiries.
The man, or anyone who knows him, is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 121078M/19.
Anyone with information can also report online at the Northumbria Police website or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.