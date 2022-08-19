Police re-issue picture of man they want to question in relation to voyeurism in Bedlington
Police investigating a complaint of voyeurism have re-released an image of a man they would like to trace.
By Amanda Bourn
Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:51 pm
Updated
It is believed the man took a picture of a woman through the window of an address in the Rothesay Terrace area of Bedlington.
The incident happened at around 10.45pm on July 11 and the woman, who was in her 20s, was left distressed by the intrusion into her privacy.
An appeal was published in local media shortly afterwards, but all efforts to identify him have so far failed.
Anyone who recognises the man in the image should contact officers via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of Northumbria Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 081173J/22.