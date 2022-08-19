Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you recognise this man? If so, police want to hear from you.

It is believed the man took a picture of a woman through the window of an address in the Rothesay Terrace area of Bedlington.

The incident happened at around 10.45pm on July 11 and the woman, who was in her 20s, was left distressed by the intrusion into her privacy.

An appeal was published in local media shortly afterwards, but all efforts to identify him have so far failed.