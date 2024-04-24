Police officer had to crash into Cramlington dangerous driver to protect pedestrians
John Saddler was behind the wheel of a Seat Ibiza in Newcastle last September, while banned from driving, and sped away from police lights and sirens, travelling at speeds reaching over 90mph in his bid to escape.
Newcastle Crown Court heard when Saddler drove down a single carriageway in a residential street at Seaton Burn, an officer involved in the pursuit approached the Seat head-on in a bid to make him stop.
But the court heard Saddler mounted a pavement in an attempt to get past and would have headed in the direction of pedestrians and parked cars.
In order to protect the public, the police officer rammed the Seat and brought it to a stop, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.
Dash cam footage from inside the police car shows the airbags on the Seat inflated due to the impact.
Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court: "The officer began to slow the police vehicle, expecting the Seat to stop.
"However, the Seat drove onto the pavement on the police car’s near side in an attempt to get past.
"The police officer, being aware of pedestrians in the area, made contact with the Seat to bring it to a stop.
"There was extensive damage caused to both vehicles."
The court heard the damage to the police car was in the region of £14,000.
Even after the smash Saddler tried to make off on foot but was detained nearby.
Saddler, 33, of Anstead Close, Cramlington, Northumberland, who has a criminal record, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and having no insurance.
He also admitted dangerous driving in relation to another police chase in Blyth, Northumberland, in June 2022, when he was behind the wheel of a Mercedes that he drove erratically and at speed to get away.
During the pursuit he almost lost control on a corner where a young child was playing and the youngster was left "startled."
Officers had to abandon the chase due to the dangerous manner of Saddler's driving.
Judge Sarah Mallett said Saddler posed a "serious risk" on the roads and sentenced him to a total of 27 months behind bars with a three year driving ban after his release.
Katie Spence, defending, said: "He is rather disappointed he has found himself in this position."