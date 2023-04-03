Police name man killed outside Cramlington pub as three charged with murder
A man killed after being hit by a van outside a Cramlington pub has been named by police as Sheldon Flanighan.
Three people have now been charged with Mr Flanighan’s murder, as well as the attempted murder of a second man, outside The Bay Horse Inn in Sanderson Terrace.
Toby Kelly, 37 of Wansbeck Avenue in Blyth, Shannon Wooden, 27, also of Blyth, and David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, are due to appear at Bedlington Magistrates’ Court today.
Kelly has been further charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
Specialist officers from Northumbria Police are supporting Mr Flanighan’s family and ask that their privacy is respected.
The second man was taken to hospital following the incident, and is now in a stable condition.
Detective Chief Inspector Dave Johnson, senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with the families of everyone affected by this tragic incident and we ask that their privacy is respected while they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.
“We have now charged three people with murder and attempted murder and are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments before and after this incident.
“While our enquiries continue, we would ask that people refrain from any type of speculation or commentary on social media and urge anyone who has information but has not yet come forward to do so.”
Police were called to The Bay Horse Inn on Saturday, April 1 at around 10pm following a report that two men had been struck by a van, which had then been driven away.
Mr Flanighan died at the scene.
Northumbria Police launched an investigation and later recovered a vehicle from Broadway, Blyth. Officers were seen searching the area for most of yesterday (Sunday).
Anyone with information can call 101 or use the police’s ‘tell us something’ page online, quoting log NP-20230401-1194.