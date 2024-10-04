Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have pledged to crack down on anti-social use of motorcycles in North Tyneside.

On September 21, police received reports of motorcyclists riding dangerously on Churchill Playing Fields in the Whitley Bay area.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to sell and two mopeds were uplifted.

Due to the quantity of drugs recovered at the scene, a search of his address was also carried out.

Seized mopeds. Picture: Northumbria Police

During the search, officers discovered a large quantity of Class B drugs, a ball bearing handgun and potential evidence of further criminality, such as multiple passports and high-end vehicle keys.

The man has since been bailed pending further police enquires.

This latest activity forms part of Northumbria Police’s Operation Capio – a force-wide crackdown that aims to disrupt anti-social motorcycle use across the region.

The dedicated operation builds upon ongoing work carried out by police and partners to tackle pockets of disorder and act on the concerns of residents.

Seized items. Picture: Northumbria Police

Inspector Michael Hood, of Northumbria Police’s Neighbouring Policing team in North Tyneside, said: “Our officers are committed to putting a stop to this type of behaviour.

“Not only does anti-social motorcycle use have a hugely negative impact on the local community, but it also puts a lot of people’s safety at risk.

“That’s why it’s important that people continue to share information with police, so we can take appropriate action to help bring these nuisance riders to a stop.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, added: “Cracking down on motorbike disorder is right up there as one of our top priorities for the area.

“I know it’s a concern for people and I want residents in Whitley Bay to know that officers are responding to community concerns.

“I would urge people to keep making reports to help officers build up intelligence and take action to catch those responsible.”