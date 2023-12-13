Police have issued an update on their investigation into the vandalism of an iconic Northumberland tree.

The iconic Sycamore Gap tree appeared in the 1991 Kevin Costner film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The world-famous Sycamore Gap tree was felled overnight between September 27 and 28 in what officers believe to have been a deliberate act of vandalism.

An investigation was immediately launched, with the support of partners, and extensive enquiries have been carried out including a number of arrests.

At this time, two men in their 30s remain on police bail and a man – in his 60s – previously arrested on suspicion of criminal damage will now face no further action by police.

Officers have reaffirmed their commitment to residents and visitors alike, that those responsible will be brought to justice.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies said: “I would like to reassure the public that our investigation continues, and we are committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding the damage, and in bringing any offenders to justice.

“Sycamore gap is an iconic part of our region’s landscape and we know just how much outrage this incident has caused.

“As always, we continue to welcome any new information from members of the public that could help progress us the investigation.

“We would also like to remind people to avoid speculation and to take care with the information they share and post on social media as this could have repercussions for our investigation.