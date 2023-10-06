Police make arrests in connection with suspected arson attack in Alnwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation was launched after two vehicles were reportedly set on fire outside the premises overnight on Saturday, September 30 in what officers believed was a deliberate attack.

While no one was injured, two cars were significantly damaged during the incidents, one of which belonged to the Force.

A range of targeted disruption activity has been carried out all week by officers from Alnwick’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) and a total of five people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Three males aged 22, 18 and 17 were arrested on suspicion of arson and have since been bailed.

Another man, 33, and a woman, 21, were also arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and have also been released on bail.

Enquiries into the arson continue and officers have offered a message of reassurance to the community.

Neighbourhood Inspector John Swan said: “We take reports of arson and malicious ignition very seriously as this type of incident can not only seriously damage people’s possessions and buildings, but they pose a risk to people’s safety.

“It is completely unacceptable for anyone to set fire to a vehicle, especially one which belongs to the police and is used to help keep people safe and fight crime. We will be doing all we can to establish exactly what has happened and who is responsible.

“As part of our investigation, we have arrested five people who are believed to be known to each other, and we will be progressing our enquiries as the weeks continue.

“There is not believed to be any risk to the wider community and officers will be carrying out a range of additional patrols. Anyone with concerns should speak to an officer and make themselves known.

“As always, anyone with information is asked to get in touch with us.”