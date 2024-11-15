Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a collision in north Northumberland.

Just after 5pm on Thursday, November 14, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a quad bike on the A697, near Whittingham.

It was reported that a white Volkswagen car was travelling southbound when, for reasons yet to be established, it has collided with a red Honda quad bike.

Emergency services attended where a man in his 50s from the quad bike had sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. His next of kin are aware.

A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

Since the collision, a number of enquires have been carried out by Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing team.

Officers are now appealing to the public for information to help understand the moments leading up to the collision.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at the time, and any witnesses who may have dashcam footage or CCTV which could assist their enquiries.

Witnesses can get in touch with us by sending Northumbria Police a private message on social media, or by using the live chat function and report forms on its website.

Anyone who is unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference no: NP-20241114-0757.