Just after 8.40am today (Wednesday), police received a report via the ambulance service of concern for the welfare of a man outside a premises on the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate in North Shields.

Emergency services attended and found a man in his 30s with serious injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

Despite best efforts by medical staff, the man was confirmed as deceased at the scene.

Police at the scene at the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate. Picture: North News and Pictures

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers at this difficult time.

An investigation has been launched and officers are currently treating the incident as a suspected murder.

A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

A woman in her 50s has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She is also currently in police custody.

Enquires into the circumstances are ongoing, and officers are still looking to speak with anyone who may have information to assist the investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “A man has sadly lost his life and our thoughts are with his family at this devastating time.

“An investigation has been launched and a number of officers are working hard to establish exactly what has happened in the moments leading up to this tragic incident.

“While enquiries are at an early stage, we do believe those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.

“A cordon is in place, and officers remain at the scene and across the wider area, carrying out additional patrols and offering reassurance and we would ask anyone who has concerns, or information they would like to pass on to make themselves known.

“There are also local diversions in place to allow access to the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate whilst police are on scene.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police using the ‘Report’ pages of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting reference: NP-20240327-0154.