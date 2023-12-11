Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around £500 cash was taken after thieves smashed their way into the premises on Friday night.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At about 7.45am on Saturday (December 9), we received a report of a burglary at a business premises on South Road in Wooler which is believed to have taken place overnight.

“It was reported that two men broke into the premises by smashing a window. They then stole approximately £500 in cash before leaving the scene.