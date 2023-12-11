Police launch investigation after Wooler break-in
Police are investigating a break-in at a business in Wooler.
Around £500 cash was taken after thieves smashed their way into the premises on Friday night.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At about 7.45am on Saturday (December 9), we received a report of a burglary at a business premises on South Road in Wooler which is believed to have taken place overnight.
“It was reported that two men broke into the premises by smashing a window. They then stole approximately £500 in cash before leaving the scene.
"Enquiries into the report are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the report tool on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number NP-20231209-0222."