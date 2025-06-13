Police launch investigation after two people seriously injured in disturbance at Berwick Cemetery
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after 5.30pm yesterday (Thursday), we received a report of a disturbance at a cemetery area off North Road in the Berwick area of Northumberland.
“It was reported that a group of men and women had assaulted two people – a man and a woman – before leaving the scene.
“Emergency services attended and the victims were taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening. They remain in hospital at this time.
“Officers believe the report to be an isolated incident and it is understood that those involved are known to each other.”
Enquiries into the report are ongoing and anyone with information should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat or report pages on its website. Alternatively, call 101. Please quote reference NP-20250612-0902.