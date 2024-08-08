Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man’s home built shark boat had a short window of fame after its engine was stolen shortly after it made it in the news.

Fin Bowron, from Boulmer, had spent the past 15 years on and off creating a life-like shark boat, and recently completed the vessel with a realistic head, tail and fins.

The boat managed to get out on the water only a couple of time before its engine was stolen on the evening of Tuesday, August 6 from where it had been moored.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 8.30am on Wednesday, August 7, we were alerted to a theft that had taken place overnight in the Seaton Point area of Boulmer.

Fin's artwork of the shark head and fins still remain.

"It was reported that a boat engine, worth around £5,000, had been taken."

Fin said: “It happens every day of the week, every village, every town, but when you've done something special that stood out a bit and people are enjoying and putting lovely comments on, then you get back to the usual sc*mbags.

“After all that hard work, it’s like I might as well have not bothered. Why did I waste my time?”

Both the Northumberland Gazette and BBC featured the unique looking boat to share Fin’s creativity and fun with others. Less than one week later, the engine was stolen.

Fin Bowron's shark boat with the engine still intact.

“Five days after it went in the water for the BBC filming, that's it, all finished,” Fin added. “For all the right reasons it's been highlighted and put on the media. People have seen it and it's led to this. It's not the happy ending story it was five days ago. You don't really want to end it up like that.”

Fin is an artist who usually puts his creativity and skills into making cast resin moulds of shells and six to seven foot beer and wine bottles. With a realistic fibre glass shark head he made lying around, he decided to attach it to a 1970s jet boat and created quite the sight for anyone who saw it in action.

Fortunately, the actual art was not stolen and the shark head and fins will be put away for a possible future project.

Since the incident, Fin has been working with the police, who have experience in dealing with many boat engine thefts.

Fin added: “I'm well impressed with the response so far. They seemed to be interested getting something sorted even if at the end of the day they can’t.”

Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website or by completing a crime update form.

Alternatively, you can call 101. Please quote reference number NP-20240807-0260.