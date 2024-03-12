Police launch investigation after report of attempted burglary in Rothbury
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 6.30am today (Tuesday) we received a report of attempted burglary at an address on Woodlands in the Rothbury area of Northumberland.
“It was reported that the female occupant opened the door of the property to a man.
“The man, who was reported to be in possession of a bladed article, then pushed the woman to the floor and demanded that she hand over her car keys.
"The victim managed to kick the door closed, preventing the offender from entering the property.
“He then made off from the scene empty handed.
“The victim was left shaken but otherwise uninjured.”
The spokesperson added: “Officers have launched an investigation into the incident and enquiries are ongoing."
Anyone with information should use the ‘Report’ page of Northumbria Police’s website or call 101, quoting log number NP-20240312-0126.