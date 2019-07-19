Police launch investigation after rape reported in New Hartley
Police have launched an investigation after it was reported that a woman had been sexually assaulted in New Hartley.
Shortly after 8.50pm Tuesday, July 16, police received a report that a 37-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted.She reported to police that she had been walking from Dorchester Court towards Bristol Street when she was approached by a man she did not know and raped.
The man then fled the area and the woman was found along Bristol Street by a passer-by who contacted police.Inquiries are ongoing and extra patrols will take place.Detective Chief Inspector Eric Myers, from Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Department, said: "Officers will be carrying out dedicated patrols over the next few days to reassure the public as well as continuing house-to-house enquiries as part of the investigation.
“We know that this incident will be concerning for residents in the area but we haven’t had any other reports of a similar nature and this is being treated as an isolated incident.
“The woman has not suffered any injuries but she is very distressed and is being offered specialist support during the investigation.”
The suspect is described as about 5ft 10in and slim but muscular with brown eyes. He was wearing black jeans and a black jumper.
Anyone who may have seen this man, or who lives in the area and has CCTV is encouraged to call police.If you can assist the police investigation call 101 quoting 1183 16/07/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.