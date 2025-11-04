Police launch investigation after man seriously injured in Blyth assault

By Ian Smith
Published 4th Nov 2025, 08:54 GMT
Autumn Budget: What exactly is the UK budget, and why does It matter?
An investigation has been launched by police following a serious assault in Blyth.

Shortly before 10.30pm on Sunday (November 2) police received a report of an assault on the junction of Wright Street and Kimberley Street.

Most Popular

It was reported that a verbal argument had taken place between two men, during which one of the men punched the other in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The offender then continued to assault the victim, causing serious facial and head injuries.

News from Northumbria Police.placeholder image
News from Northumbria Police.

Emergency services attended the scene and the victim — aged in his 30s — was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

His next of kin have been informed.

An investigation has been launched and officers are appealing to the public for information and are keen to trace any witnesses who were in the area at the time.

It’s understood that the offender was wearing a Newcastle football shirt, a dark jacket with a hood, a hat and carrying a carrier bag.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote crime reference number: 127634T/25.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice