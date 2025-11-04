An investigation has been launched by police following a serious assault in Blyth.

Shortly before 10.30pm on Sunday (November 2) police received a report of an assault on the junction of Wright Street and Kimberley Street.

It was reported that a verbal argument had taken place between two men, during which one of the men punched the other in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

The offender then continued to assault the victim, causing serious facial and head injuries.

Emergency services attended the scene and the victim — aged in his 30s — was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

His next of kin have been informed.

An investigation has been launched and officers are appealing to the public for information and are keen to trace any witnesses who were in the area at the time.

It’s understood that the offender was wearing a Newcastle football shirt, a dark jacket with a hood, a hat and carrying a carrier bag.

Anyone with information is asked to send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote crime reference number: 127634T/25.