Police are appealing for information as they investigate two shop burglaries in Blyth.

In the early hours of Sunday (October 19), offenders gained access to V&N Jewellers on Market Street.

It is believed that the offenders used a fire exit to get into the neighbouring building, Lev-Ink tattoo parlour, before smashing a hole in an adjoining wall to gain access to the jewellers.

They then took several items from the jewellers as well as items from the tattoo shop before leaving the scene.

Officers are investigating the reports and a number of enquiries have already been carried out.

Anyone with information should send Northumbria Police a DM on social media or use the live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

For those unable to make contact via those ways, call 101.

Please quote crime reference numbers 121784F/25 or 121795A/25.