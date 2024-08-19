Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating a theft reported at a Berwick industrial estate.

Cables and scrap metal worth in the region of £7,000 was taken from Maden Eco on the Ramparts Business Park.

The firm issued a social media plea calling on ‘all our neighbours and the rest of businesses in the town (to) keep your eyes peeled for an old shape white transit’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northumbria Police spokesperson added: “At around 8.40am on Saturday, we received a report of theft that had taken place overnight in from a premises in Ramparts Business Park in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

News from Northumbria Police.

"It was reported that cables and scrap metal, worth up to £7,000, had been taken

"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact us by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on our website or by completing a crime update form.

"If you’re unable to contact us this way, you can call 101. Please quote reference number NP-20240817-0252.”