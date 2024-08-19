Police launch investigation after Berwick business targeted by thieves
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cables and scrap metal worth in the region of £7,000 was taken from Maden Eco on the Ramparts Business Park.
The firm issued a social media plea calling on ‘all our neighbours and the rest of businesses in the town (to) keep your eyes peeled for an old shape white transit’.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson added: “At around 8.40am on Saturday, we received a report of theft that had taken place overnight in from a premises in Ramparts Business Park in Berwick-upon-Tweed.
"It was reported that cables and scrap metal, worth up to £7,000, had been taken
"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact us by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on our website or by completing a crime update form.
"If you’re unable to contact us this way, you can call 101. Please quote reference number NP-20240817-0252.”