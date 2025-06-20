Police issue scam warning after Northumberland pensioner is duped out of £36,000

Detectives are warning communities to be vigilant after a pensioner was conned out of £36,000 following a scam phone call from a person purporting to be a police officer.

Northumbria Police received 18 telephone fraud reports over three consecutive days from the Northumberland area.

Victims outlined how they had been contacted by a man claiming to be an officer based in either Hexham or Morpeth.

In one case, a woman in her 80s from Hexham was duped into withdrawing £36,000 after she was called and asked to assist undercover police with a fraud investigation.

The cold caller requested that the woman withdraw the cash from her bank in a series of withdrawals.

She was then asked to use the money to buy Euros. A courier then came and collected the Euros from the woman’s home address.

Following the collection of the money, the caller rang the victim back to say that the investigation was over and a person had been arrested. They added that she should await a call from an officer to arrange getting her money back.

The report is the only case from the 18 reported in the Northumberland area in which a victim has handed money over.

Officers have also received three other similar reports – one in Gateshead, one in Sunderland and another in North Tyneside – this week although none of those who were called are reported to have handed over money.

In each of the reports, the suspect has falsely claimed the victims have fallen foul of a financial crime before attempting to obtain their bank details or asking them to make bank withdrawals.

Enquiries into the reports are ongoing and officers have now issued advice to the public to be wary of any similar calls.

Detective Inspector Michelle Moir, of Northumbria Police, said: “We have launched a full investigation into these reports and a number of lines of enquiry have been carried out.

“This type of offending is particularly sickening as offenders have deliberately sought to profit from some of the most vulnerable members of our communities.

“Sadly, fraudsters are often experts at manipulating victims by convincingly posing as members of a company or organisation with the intention of panicking people so that they rush into decisions.

“On these occasions, the offenders are using Northumbria Police as a weapon to convince people to part with their hard-earned money.

“This is abhorrent and we want to make it clear that we would never cold call and ask for bank details, pin numbers, or ask someone to attend a branch and withdraw money.

“No reputable organisation would ever do this and if this happens to you please report it to police or Action Fraud immediately.”

Det Insp Moir added: “We would urge everyone to be vigilant to all cold calls – staff will not be offended should you look to confirm details or facts to verify their call.

“We would also like to ask those with elderly or vulnerable friends and relatives to take some time to speak with them and raise awareness of these types of scams.

“This means they will have a greater chance of recognising the tactics employed by these criminals should they ever find themselves targeted.

“If you are in doubt about a call or email from an individual or organisation purporting to be your bank which you feel may not be genuine, visit a branch or call a number shown on an official statement.

“Please do not provide any information or hand over cash or bank cards to anyone who you do not know.”

For further help and advice, or to report fraud, visit the Action Fraud website or call 0300 123 2040.

