Police investigating a report of rape in Northumberland are appealing to the public for witnesses.

Northumbria Police received a report that a woman had been raped by a man – who she did not know – whilst she was walking along Horton Road (A193) towards Bedlington – next to Attlee Park.

The offence is reported to have taken place between 11.25pm and midnight on Saturday (August 30).

An investigation has been launched and the victim – a woman in her 30s – is being supported by specially-trained officers.

Police have appealed for dashcam footage from anyone driving along Horton Road at the time of the reported incident.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have been driving or walking through the area to get in touch with information.

They are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of Horton Road – and are asking for all footage from this area between 11pm and midnight to be submitted.

The perpetrator is described as being ‘approximately 40 years old, around 5ft 6ins tall, slim build, with dark brown skin’. He is reported to have been wearing a slim, black puffer coat and workstyle or cargo trousers.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Ashurst, of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Department, said: “Firstly, I want to praise the victim for her bravery in coming forward.

“We will ensure she continues to be offered specialist support while our enquiries continue.

“Since we first received the report, we have been conducting extensive enquiries to identify a suspect including going door-to-door and a trawl of CCTV, and we are now asking for the public’s help.

“We have also been conducting extra patrols in the area – which will of course continue – as the safety of the public is our utmost priority.

“While incidents of this nature are extremely rare in our area, we recognise the concern they may cause throughout our communities.

“I want to reassure the residents of Bedlington that we’re doing everything we can to identify and arrest the person responsible.

“As a Force, we’re committed to bringing perpetrators of these types of crimes to justice.”

Police are also reminding people that all victims of sexual offences have the right to anonymity and should not be identified.

Anyone with information or footage should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

For those unable to contact the Force via those ways, call 101.

Please quote crime reference number NP-20250831-0082.