News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
59 minutes ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
4 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
5 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
5 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Police issue appeal for witnesses after man injured in suspected altercation in Tynemouth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was injured in a suspected collision with a taxi in Tynemouth.

By Ian Smith
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 14:56 BST
Front Street in Tynemouth.Front Street in Tynemouth.
Front Street in Tynemouth.

Shortly after 11.20pm on February 4, police received a report that a man had sustained non-serious head injuries when he fell following a suspected altercation with the occupants of a taxi outside the Salutation Inn on Front Street.

The man, aged 34, was taken to hospital with head and facial injuries and is continuing with his recovery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An investigation into the incident was launched and police have already spoken with the taxi driver and a number of witnesses, as well as carried out a review of CCTV and a range of other enquiries.

Today (Tuesday), Northumbria Police officers have issued an appeal for other witnesses, including the occupants of the taxi, or anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Most Popular

Sergeant Russ Surrey of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department said: “This incident left a man hospitalised and we are determined to establish exactly what has happened in the moments prior to him sustaining a head injury.

“We have spoken with a number of witnesses but we are still trying to trace the occupants of the taxi, as their information could be crucial to our investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’d also welcome dashcam footage from anyone who was in the area at the time, or any other information which people think might assist us.”

Get in touch using the ‘Tell us Something’ page on its website or call 101 quoting log NP-20230204-1349. Dashcam footage can be submitted directly to the website.