Police issue appeal for witnesses after man injured in suspected altercation in Tynemouth

Front Street in Tynemouth.

Shortly after 11.20pm on February 4, police received a report that a man had sustained non-serious head injuries when he fell following a suspected altercation with the occupants of a taxi outside the Salutation Inn on Front Street.

The man, aged 34, was taken to hospital with head and facial injuries and is continuing with his recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation into the incident was launched and police have already spoken with the taxi driver and a number of witnesses, as well as carried out a review of CCTV and a range of other enquiries.

Today (Tuesday), Northumbria Police officers have issued an appeal for other witnesses, including the occupants of the taxi, or anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Sergeant Russ Surrey of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department said: “This incident left a man hospitalised and we are determined to establish exactly what has happened in the moments prior to him sustaining a head injury.

“We have spoken with a number of witnesses but we are still trying to trace the occupants of the taxi, as their information could be crucial to our investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d also welcome dashcam footage from anyone who was in the area at the time, or any other information which people think might assist us.”