Two females were sexually assaulted in the Hirst Park area of the town.

It was reported that an unknown male had approached the teenage girls and tried to hug one of them before touching her on the back and bottom without her consent.

He then approached the second of the two and lifted his top to expose his chest before grabbing her waist and trying to pull her towards him.

Police have issued an appeal for information following reports of sexual assault at Hirst Park in Ashington.

The offender subsequently made off from the scene.

Both victims were incredibly shaken by the incident and immediately contacted police.

Since launching an investigation, police have spoken with a number of potential witnesses and CCTV footage from the area has been reviewed.

Officers are now releasing an image of an adult man they would like to trace who was in the area at the time and is believed to have information that could assist with the ongoing investigation.

The incident took place shortly before 10pm on Wednesday, October 13, although details have only been released on November 6.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, aged between 30 and 40, 5in 9in tall with short brown hair.

He was wearing a dark green T-shirt, jeans and a blue hoody at the time.

The man in question, or anyone who may know him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police immediately via the Tell Us Something page of the force’s website, quoting log: NP-20211013-1053.

Alternatively, anyone with information can email [email protected]

