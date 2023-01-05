Shortly before 8pm on Sunday, December 18, a 75-year-old man was approached from behind by three men while walking from West Monkseaton Metro Station, towards the Rosemount Care Home in Whitley Bay.

One of the trio grabbed the man’s jacket while another attempted to search it. As a result, the victim lost his balance and hit his head on a railing.

The pensioner suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital where he required multiple stitches. He has since been discharged.

The police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

As part of ongoing enquiries, police have issued an appeal to the public, asking for their help. Any witnesses or people in the area who may have dashcam footage, doorbell footage or may have seen anything are asked to contact officers.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, or go to the ‘Tell Us Something’ section of the Northumbria Police website, quoting crime reference 148915U/22.