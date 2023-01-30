Police issue appeal for help with investigation into suspected hate crime in Cramlington
Police investigating a suspected hate crime in Northumberland have released the image of a person who they would like to identify.
At about 7.30pm on Friday December 16, it was reported that a 28-year-old man was in the Forum Way shopping centre in Cramlington when he was verbally abused by a member of the public nearby.
The victim was left distressed by the incident and contacted Northumbria Police.
Enquiries are ongoing and as part of their investigation, officers have identified a man who they would like to speak to.
He was in the area at the time and could have valuable information that can assist the investigation.
Northumbria Police would like to reassure the public that racism will not be tolerated and action will be taken to bring offenders to justice.
The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of its website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 147704P/22.