At about 7.30pm on Friday December 16, it was reported that a 28-year-old man was in the Forum Way shopping centre in Cramlington when he was verbally abused by a member of the public nearby.

The victim was left distressed by the incident and contacted Northumbria Police.

Enquiries are ongoing and as part of their investigation, officers have identified a man who they would like to speak to.

Officers investigating a suspected hate crime have released an image of a person they would like to identify.

He was in the area at the time and could have valuable information that can assist the investigation.

Northumbria Police would like to reassure the public that racism will not be tolerated and action will be taken to bring offenders to justice.