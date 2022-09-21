At about 1am today (Wednesday), officers were contacted by a member of the public who witnessed an offender attempting to gain access to a shed on Haugh Lane.

It was reported that the man had attempted to force entry to a shed, damaging it in the process.

He has then gained access to an unlocked van and stolen a number of power tools, before making off from the area.

News from Northumbria Police.

The offender also reportedly set fire to a log pile on Haugh Lane which subsequently caused damage to another shed and damaged the windows of a nearby house.

Police were deployed to Haugh Lane, where a male, aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft from a vehicle and arson. He is currently in police custody helping with enquiries.

An investigation has since been launched into the incidents and officers are appealing for any other victims or witnesses to come forward.

If you have information about the incident, contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of its website or by calling 101 quoting log 1242 280621.