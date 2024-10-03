Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after a report of an assault in North Tyneside.

At around 1am on Sunday, September 22, at the Queen Victoria Monument in Tynemouth, it was reported that an unknown male assaulted a woman after asking to use her mobile phone.

The victim sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

The offender is described as around 5’4 in height.

Officers have launched a full investigation and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.