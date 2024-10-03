Police issue appeal after woman seriously injured in Tynemouth

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 08:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for witnesses after a report of an assault in North Tyneside.

At around 1am on Sunday, September 22, at the Queen Victoria Monument in Tynemouth, it was reported that an unknown male assaulted a woman after asking to use her mobile phone.

The victim sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

The offender is described as around 5’4 in height.

Officers have launched a full investigation and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice