Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman died following a collision in Northumberland.

Just before 5pm on Thursday, November 21, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A696, near Ponteland.

It was reported that a Ford Fiesta was travelling southbound when it collided with a Nissan Qashqai on the other side of the road.

Emergency services attended the scene, where the driver of the Ford Fiesta – a woman in her 70s – was found to have sustained serious injuries. She sadly died at the scene a short time.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the Qashqai – a man in his 80s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. He is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

The road was closed for a short period of time following the collision but has since reopened.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from motorists who were driving in the area at the time, and any witnesses who may have dashcam footage or CCTV of the moments leading up the collision which could assist their enquiries.

Sergeant Andrew Ferguson, from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing team, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a woman has sadly lost her life.

“Our thoughts firmly remain with her family and loved ones as they try to come to terms with what has happened.

“We’re doing everything we can to establish what happened in time leading up to the collision.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was traveling in the area at the time and witnessed what happened.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, could prove crucial in our ongoing investigation.”

If you have any information about this incident, you can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, or by visiting the live chat on the Force website.

For those unable to contact the Force this way, call 101. Please quote reference number NP-20241121-0766.