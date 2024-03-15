Police issue appeal after report of robbery in Cullercoats
At around 4.15pm on Thursday, March 14, officers received a report of an elderly woman being robbed in Front Street Car Park in Cullercoats, opposite the Queens Head pub.
It was reported that the 76-year-old victim was approached from behind by a male who then grabbed her handbag from her.
The offender then made off on foot towards the Norma Crescent area.
Thankfully, the victim did not suffer any injuries but was left shaken.
An investigation was immediately launched, and a number of enquiries have been ongoing since the report was made to identify the person responsible.
Police officers are appealing to the public for further information that could assist their enquiries.
Anyone who saw what happened, or has information regarding the report, is asked to contact police using the ‘Report’ page on the Northumbria Police website, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 029981T/24.