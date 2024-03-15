Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At around 4.15pm on Thursday, March 14, officers received a report of an elderly woman being robbed in Front Street Car Park in Cullercoats, opposite the Queens Head pub.

It was reported that the 76-year-old victim was approached from behind by a male who then grabbed her handbag from her.

The offender then made off on foot towards the Norma Crescent area.

Thankfully, the victim did not suffer any injuries but was left shaken.

An investigation was immediately launched, and a number of enquiries have been ongoing since the report was made to identify the person responsible.

Police officers are appealing to the public for further information that could assist their enquiries.

