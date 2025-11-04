Police issue appeal after report of assault following a collision in North Tyneside

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a report of assault following a collision in North Tyneside.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 8.30am on Wednesday, October 22, it was reported that a red Rover 75 Connoisseur was travelling on the A189 Spine Road towards the junction with A1056 Sandy Road.

It was reported that the Rover was travelling along the road when a red Mini Cooper Countryman collided with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When both cars have stopped further along the road to exchange details, it has then been reported that one of the drivers has become verbally abusive, then pushing the other driver in the chest and damaging his phone.

News from Northumbria Police.

The incident was later reported to police and officers have launched an investigation.

As part of their enquiries, they are asking for any witnesses or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward which may display either the collision or the reported altercation afterwards.

Witnesses or anyone with information should send police a DM on social media or use the live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

For those unable to make contact via those ways, call 101.

Please quote reference number: 122968P/25.