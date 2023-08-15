News you can trust since 1854
Police issue appeal after man assaulted in Blyth

Police have released images of two men they are hoping to trace after a man was assaulted in Northumberland.
By Ian Smith
Published 15th Aug 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 16:59 BST

At 7.30pm on Saturday, April 15, officers received a report that two men had forced access to an address on Hambledon Street in Blyth.

Once inside, they allegedly assaulted the occupant of the property, reportedly hitting him with a wooden plank and a spade – before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim suffered a broken arm and was taken to hospital for treatment where he was later discharged.

Northumbria Police want to trace these men.Northumbria Police want to trace these men.
An investigation was subsequently launched into the assault, and as part of their enquiries, today (Tuesday), officers have released the images of two men they want to identify.

They were in the area at the time of the assault and may be able to help them with their enquiries.

The men, or anyone who knows them, should contact police the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting crime reference number 046698S/23.