At 7.30pm on Saturday, April 15, officers received a report that two men had forced access to an address on Hambledon Street in Blyth.

Once inside, they allegedly assaulted the occupant of the property, reportedly hitting him with a wooden plank and a spade – before fleeing the scene on foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim suffered a broken arm and was taken to hospital for treatment where he was later discharged.

Northumbria Police want to trace these men.

An investigation was subsequently launched into the assault, and as part of their enquiries, today (Tuesday), officers have released the images of two men they want to identify.

They were in the area at the time of the assault and may be able to help them with their enquiries.