Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision in Northumberland.

Shortly after 10.30am on Tuesday, January 14, police received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Ryecroft Way, near to the junction with Ryecroft Crescent in Wooler.

It was reported that a blue Hyundai Kona had struck a pedestrian on the road.

Emergency services attended the scene where the pedestrian – a woman in her 70s – was found to have sustained serious injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and is assisting officers with enquiries.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and are today (Monday) appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation, in particular witnesses who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, should get in touch by sending the Force a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat function or report forms on the website.

For those unable to contact police in those ways, call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250114-0270.