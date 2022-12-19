Shortly before 7pm on Sunday, December 11, Northumbria Police received a report of a vehicle on fire close to Maften Brewery, Maften.

The vehicle has now been identified as a red Audi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended and sadly found a female deceased inside the vehicle.

News from Northumbria Police.

Formal identification has now taken place and the deceased’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

The family have requested privacy at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the Maften area or on Military Road at about 7pm on Sunday, December 11, or those who have dash cam footage which could assist the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad