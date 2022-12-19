Police issue appeal after death of woman near Matfen
A woman has sadly died following an incident which resulted in a car catching fire in Northumberland.
Shortly before 7pm on Sunday, December 11, Northumbria Police received a report of a vehicle on fire close to Maften Brewery, Maften.
The vehicle has now been identified as a red Audi.
Emergency services attended and sadly found a female deceased inside the vehicle.
Formal identification has now taken place and the deceased’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.
The family have requested privacy at this time.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.
They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the Maften area or on Military Road at about 7pm on Sunday, December 11, or those who have dash cam footage which could assist the investigation.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on its website or by calling the non-emergency 101 line and quoting NP-20221211-0858.