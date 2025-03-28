Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers investigating a report of burglary in Northumberland have released images of a man they would like to speak to.

Police received a report of burglary at an address on Marine Terrace in the Blyth area at about 4.40am on March 11.

Offenders were reported to have forced entry to the property through the garage and stole a car, bank cards, a television, and a laptop, before leaving the scene.

An investigation was launched and as part of their ongoing enquiries, it was established that one of the stolen bank cards was used a short time later at a premises on Plessey Road in the Blyth area.

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to. Picture: Northumbria Police

Officers have released two images of a man they would like to speak to.

He was in the shop at the time and officers believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police by sending a DM on social media, using the live chat on the Force website or by going to the https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ page on the website.

For those unable to contact the Force in these ways, call 101.

Please use crime reference number 027455B/25.