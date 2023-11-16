News you can trust since 1854
Police investigation launched after man threatened staff and stole cash and cigarettes from a Co-op in Ashington

Northumbria Police officers are investigating the robbery of a convenience store in Ashington.
By Craig Buchan
Published 16th Nov 2023, 14:47 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 14:47 GMT
£400 pounds and some cigarettes were stolen from the Co-op on Milburn Road on Saturday evening by a man carrying what is thought to be a metal pole.

The man reportedly threatened staff, but nobody was injured.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on their website or by calling 101.

The robbery took place at the Co-op on Milburn Road. (Photo by Google)The robbery took place at the Co-op on Milburn Road. (Photo by Google)
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 8.30pm on Saturday, November 11 we received a report of robbery at the Co-op store on Milburn Road, in Ashington.

“It was reported that a male offender who was in possession of a suspected metal pole entered the store.

“He then threatened staff into handing over about £400 in cash and a quantity of cigarettes before leaving the scene.

“Officers attended but the suspect had already left the area.

“No-one was found to have been injured in the incident.

“An investigation was immediately launched and enquiries are ongoing to locate the offender.”