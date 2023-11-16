Police investigation launched after man threatened staff and stole cash and cigarettes from a Co-op in Ashington
£400 pounds and some cigarettes were stolen from the Co-op on Milburn Road on Saturday evening by a man carrying what is thought to be a metal pole.
The man reportedly threatened staff, but nobody was injured.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on their website or by calling 101.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 8.30pm on Saturday, November 11 we received a report of robbery at the Co-op store on Milburn Road, in Ashington.
“It was reported that a male offender who was in possession of a suspected metal pole entered the store.
“He then threatened staff into handing over about £400 in cash and a quantity of cigarettes before leaving the scene.
“Officers attended but the suspect had already left the area.
“No-one was found to have been injured in the incident.
“An investigation was immediately launched and enquiries are ongoing to locate the offender.”