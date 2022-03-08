Police investigation launched after car arson incidents in Northumberland

Between 10.30pm yesterday (Monday) and 12.15am today (Tuesday) officers received three separate reports of car fires in the West Wylam area.

Vehicles were targeted on Biverfield Road, Broomhill Road and Rolley Way – with offenders on each occasion recklessly setting fire to a car that was parked outside a property.

Thankfully nobody was injured, but a full investigation has been launched into the spate which saw police and fire crews deployed to the scene.

One of the burnt out cars.

Officers are currently treating each incident as suspected arson and are keeping an open mind as to whether they are linked.

Inspector Garry Neill, of Northumbria Police, said: “Whoever is responsible for this spate is incredibly fortunate that their dangerous actions have not resulted in serious injury or a fatality.

“Fires can easily spread to nearby houses and each blaze happened in a residential area. We are taking this very seriously and those found to be involved can expect to be dealt with swiftly and robustly.

“We are carrying out a range of enquiries into each incident and will use every tactic at our disposal in order to bring effective justice against perpetrators. Officers remain in the area and there will continue to be an increased police presence as we look to bring those responsible to justice.

Police have launched an investigation after an arson spate.

“I would ask that anybody living in the area to check their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage and get in touch if you see anybody acting suspiciously. If you have any information about these incidents, we want to hear from you.”